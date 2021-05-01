Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €104.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

ETR:PUM opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Puma has a 52 week low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 52 week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

