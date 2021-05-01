RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RDNT opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.