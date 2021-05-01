Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of SHLS opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $515,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

