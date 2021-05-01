Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. FireEye has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

