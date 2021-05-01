eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.15, but opened at $73.88. eHealth shares last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 6,990 shares trading hands.
The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%.
EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.
About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
