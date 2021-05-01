Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Strong Earnings

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 3,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,456,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

RLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

