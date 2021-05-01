Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

