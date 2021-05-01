PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $13.77. PBF Energy shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 8,691 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

