Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Lifted by Northcoast Research (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

OC stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $98.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 184.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.