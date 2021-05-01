KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

