Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

