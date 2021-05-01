Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issued By KeyCorp

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $179.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

