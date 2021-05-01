Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rises By 92.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

