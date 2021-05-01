Range Resources Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 126.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

