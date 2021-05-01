AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in April

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AACAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AAC Technologies stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.32 million during the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Research analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

