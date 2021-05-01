Short Interest in Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Grows By 54.1%

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AFFY stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Affymax has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Affymax Company Profile

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

