Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of SIGI opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

