Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PCRFY opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.37 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

