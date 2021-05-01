Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
PCRFY opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
