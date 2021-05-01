Head to Head Survey: BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) versus TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TravelSky Technology and BB Seguridade Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $1.18 billion 5.36 $367.95 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $1.22 billion 6.65 $1.69 billion N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 128.23% 50.99% 26.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TravelSky Technology and BB Seguridade Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats TravelSky Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, and sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and Internet exchange platform services. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, marketing, and sale of travel distribution software to travel industry. TravelSky Technology Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

