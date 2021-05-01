CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL opened at C$42.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.45. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$43.86. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.