CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.
Shares of GIL opened at C$42.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.45. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$43.86. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
