FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$222.00 price target on the stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$223.88.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$199.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$106.90 and a 1 year high of C$219.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

