Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,365 shares of company stock worth $4,708,069. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

