First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.39.

FM opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company has a market cap of C$19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

