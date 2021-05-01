First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$51.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,021 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

