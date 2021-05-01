Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.22.

TSE:CPX opened at C$39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

