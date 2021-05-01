Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Navient traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 98,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,103,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect benefits from fee income growth and lower provisions. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about its prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Navient by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 516,146 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 192.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

