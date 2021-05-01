K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. K-Bro Linen traded as high as C$47.22 and last traded at C$46.66, with a volume of 7666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$489.90 million and a PE ratio of 129.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.20.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.