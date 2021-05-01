Independent Research Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.61.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

