Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by Nord/LB

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

BAS stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. Basf has a twelve month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -58.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

