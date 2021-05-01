Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.07 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE ALV traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 268,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $107.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

