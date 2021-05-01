Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $49.34. 340,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

