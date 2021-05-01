Castlight Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the average volume of 326 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 565.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 107,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,404 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

