PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPD in the third quarter valued at $719,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PPD by 112.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PPD by 40.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

