Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million.
Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$31.56 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market cap of C$419.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.85.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
