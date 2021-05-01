Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Evercore increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.07.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$31.56 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market cap of C$419.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.85.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

