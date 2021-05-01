Analysts Set Expectations for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.08 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.