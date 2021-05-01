Sensata Technologies Holding plc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.