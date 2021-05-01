Analysts Issue Forecasts for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $35,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

