Canaan (CAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Canaan has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

