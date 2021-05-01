Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) versus Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Head to Head Analysis

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Telecom Italia pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

This table compares Telecom Italia and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.63 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.22 billion 0.65 $139.93 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 6.79% 7.12% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for communication, industrial, IT, and other sectors. It has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment. It also provides fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. In addition, the company offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. It provides its services under the Telekom brand name. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

