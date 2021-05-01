First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Head-To-Head Comparison

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProSight Global and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.15 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.21 $15.36 million N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProSight Global beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

