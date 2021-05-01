Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $20.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $83.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.86 million to $85.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%.

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FDUS opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $4,794,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

