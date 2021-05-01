Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.38. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

