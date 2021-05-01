Atlas (ATCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.78 on Friday. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

