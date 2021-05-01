Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

WCP opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.70.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

