TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.63.

Get TFI International alerts:

TSE:TFII opened at C$107.70 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$108.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,558.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.