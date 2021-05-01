Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 62,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,264,381 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $34.53.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

