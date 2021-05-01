Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $99.95, with a volume of 5228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,801,000 after acquiring an additional 368,533 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $29,694,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $19,256,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

