Short Interest in Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Rises By 60.0%

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Xtera Communications stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Xtera Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Get Xtera Communications alerts:

Xtera Communications Company Profile

Xtera Communications, Inc is in the process of liquidation. Previously, it provided Raman amplification enabled optical transport systems for terrestrial and submarine networks worldwide. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas. On February 21, 2017, the voluntary petition of Xtera Communications, Inc for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Xtera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.