Short Interest in Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Rises By 60.0%

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Xtera Communications stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Xtera Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Xtera Communications Company Profile
