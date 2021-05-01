The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €101.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.17 ($115.49).

SAN stock opened at €87.27 ($102.67) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.59. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

