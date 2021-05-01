Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€232.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €271.42 ($319.31).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

